Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Decreases By 62.3%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 456,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

PCYG remained flat at $$5.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,569. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

