Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Decreases By 21.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 391.6 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $$57.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCDTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

