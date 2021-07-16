Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Expands By 124.9%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,000 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the June 15th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 511,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

RBAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 121,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,465. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

