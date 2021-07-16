Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Declines By 67.4%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,607. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

