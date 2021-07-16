Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Declines By 69.4%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 701,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

