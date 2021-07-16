Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Declines By 69.4%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 701,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
