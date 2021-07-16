Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Decreases By 69.0%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEAP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. Ribbit LEAP has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

