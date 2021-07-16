Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Grows By 84.0%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at $464,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $500,504.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,948. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

