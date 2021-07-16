Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Decreases By 67.4%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.