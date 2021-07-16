Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Drops By 70.0%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAEYY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

