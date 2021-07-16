Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Drops By 23.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 4,673,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,992.3 days.

OTCMKTS SPXCF remained flat at $$8.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

