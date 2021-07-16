Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 63.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNMRY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. Snam has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

