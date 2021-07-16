Short Interest in Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Drops By 64.3%

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 758,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,592. Sonde Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
Sonde Resources Company Profile
