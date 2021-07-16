Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 62.9%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,602. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.