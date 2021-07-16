Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Declines By 67.2%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the June 15th total of 1,016,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,332.0 days.
SWDBF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30.
