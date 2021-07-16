Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Increases By 46.5%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

SNV stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 1,014,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

