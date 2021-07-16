Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expands By 82.3%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 85.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,110,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

