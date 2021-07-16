Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 64.6%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

