Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Grows By 87.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

THLLY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 5,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THLLY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

