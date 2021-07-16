Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 138.5%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 11,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

