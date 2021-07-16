Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Declines By 61.3%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNWWF remained flat at $$27.12 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90. The North West has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

NNWWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

