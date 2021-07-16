Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Declines By 24.4%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,851.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

