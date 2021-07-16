Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Expands By 1,020.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on TPRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TPRKY stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $22.80. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

