Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Increases By 75.5%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 478,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Trillion Energy International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

