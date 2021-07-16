Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Increases By 75.5%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 478,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Trillion Energy International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
