Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases By 99.6%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 453,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

