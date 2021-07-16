Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 21.1%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

WDPSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Warehouses De Pauw stock remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

