Short Interest in WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Rises By 160.0%

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WBSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

WebSafety Company Profile

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

