Short Interest in WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Rises By 160.0%

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WBSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
WebSafety Company Profile
