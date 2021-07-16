Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Grows By 69.9%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,955,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 556,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.