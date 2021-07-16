Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 75.9%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.