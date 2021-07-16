Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 75.9%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

