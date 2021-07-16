Short Interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Rises By 81.5%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 46,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,207. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

