Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 22.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 4,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

