Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Declines By 64.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.3 days.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $396.31 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $450.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

