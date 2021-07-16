Short Interest in ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Rises By 100.0%

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZLL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. ZZLL Information Technology has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.88.

ZZLL Information Technology Company Profile

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business-sales services through web portals. The company is based in North Point, Hong Kong.

