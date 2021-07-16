Shyft Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,046.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and $175,046.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00807092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 322,982,495 coins and its circulating supply is 55,700,000 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

