SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

SIF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.78. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

