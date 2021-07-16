Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million and a P/E ratio of -22.26. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.