Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 3,431.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SGMLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 4,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

