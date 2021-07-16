Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 193.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 27.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 20.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.