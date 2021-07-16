Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,449. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

