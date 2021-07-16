Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Odonate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.39. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,570. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

