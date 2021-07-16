Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Adamas Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,840,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 303,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,791. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.