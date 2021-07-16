Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,434. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

