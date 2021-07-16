Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,929 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arvinas worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

