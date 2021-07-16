Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Scholar Rock worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,282. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

