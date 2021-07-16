Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of PolyPid as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPD stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 129,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,754. PolyPid Ltd. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $127.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

