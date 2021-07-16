Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after buying an additional 242,524 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,632,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.