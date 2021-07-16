Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $76,849,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $4,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,595,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,689.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

