Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 105,093 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 648.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,093 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,388,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

FULC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,876. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

