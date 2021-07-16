Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kura Oncology worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,229,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

