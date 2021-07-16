Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 249,466 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,466 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ESSA Pharma worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

