Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 8,633 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $560,502.40. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,338,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,328 shares of company stock worth $21,649,971. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,750. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

